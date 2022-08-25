×

South Africa

Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town

25 August 2022 - 13:23 By TIMESLIVE
Commuters queue to board a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times

Golden Arrow passenger buses and a truck were petrol-bombed on Thursday in Nyanga, Cape Town.

A traffic services spokesperson said four buses and a truck operated by the city were set alight.

“All services are on scene and the city’s fire and rescue service has extinguished the burning vehicles,” he said.

“There are reports that some passengers were injured in one of the attacks, but SAPS or EMS [emergency medical services] would be best placed to confirm.”

UPDATE Golden Arrow Bus Service has condemned the latest attack on its busses in Nyanga this morning. Spokesperson...

Posted by Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC on Thursday, August 25, 2022

Public order police, supported by Nyanga and metro police, were monitoring the situation, said spokesperson W/O Joseph Swartbooi.

The motive for the attacks was not immediately clear. However, they coincided with a crackdown by authorities early on Thursday morning on illegal sedan taxis operating in the area.

Golden Arrow Bus Services said in an update to commuters it was unable to operate in Nyanga and had temporarily halted services.

“We condemn these senseless acts of violence and call on the authorities to fulfil their mandate of keeping our employees and passengers safe and ensuring that the perpetrators face the full might of the law,” said the company.

