TimesLIVE
Golden Arrow buses torched in Cape Town
Image: Esa Alexander/Sunday Times
Golden Arrow passenger buses and a truck were petrol-bombed on Thursday in Nyanga, Cape Town.
A traffic services spokesperson said four buses and a truck operated by the city were set alight.
“All services are on scene and the city’s fire and rescue service has extinguished the burning vehicles,” he said.
“There are reports that some passengers were injured in one of the attacks, but SAPS or EMS [emergency medical services] would be best placed to confirm.”
TimesLIVE
