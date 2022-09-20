Acting president Mabuza calls on SA not to attack truck drivers after KZN horror crashes

Acting president David Mabuza has called on concerned South Africans not to resort to violent acts against truck drivers after several horrific crashes in KwaZulu-Natal.
Mabuza urged citizens to allow authorities to attend to “prevailing challenges on the roads”.
“This would include an imbizo with the trucking industry to discuss the challenges faced by drivers and find solutions that will improve safety for truck drivers and other road users,” his spokesperson Sam Bopape said on Tuesday.
The first crash occurred on the N2 on Friday when a truck collided with a bakkie, killing 18 children, a teaching assistant and the bakkie driver. The road was closed after community protests over the lack of policing at the busy intersection and traffic was diverted to other routes.
On Monday, two crashes involving trucks occurred on the R66/34 near Ulundi, which was one of the diverted routes.
“Every life that is lost on the road is one too many. We call on road users to exercise caution and be patient with other road users to save lives,” said Mabuza.
TimesLIVE
