South Africa

Deserving KZN pupils deprived of school transport due to budgetary constraints

20 September 2022 - 10:31
The scene of the Pongola crash which claimed the lives of 18 children on Friday.
Image: Twitter: TrafficSA

Budgetary constraints are preventing the KwaZulu-Natal education department from providing deserving pupils with state-funded transport to and from school.

This is the word from department head Nkosinathi Ngcobo, who spoke about pupil transport during a visit to the Pongola crash site where 18 children and two adults were killed in a collision between a bakkie and a truck on Friday.

“The one thing we need to clarify is the incident is not linked to pupil transport provided by the department,” he said.

Ngcobo said 60,000 pupils were provided with transport, but the demand was more than 100,000. He said large numbers of children qualified for transport because of the vastness and topography of the province, but budgetary constraints were hampering them receiving the service.

“There are pupils who deserve and should be getting transport, but they are not getting it because of budgetary constraints.

Urgent interventions needed on Pongola 'death road': KZN government

The KwaZulu-Natal government says immediate interventions, including erecting speed bumps and increasing traffic law enforcement, are needed to ...
News
1 hour ago

“The policy is that a pupil must not travel more than 5km to school. It shouldn’t be a journey of more than 10km both ways.

“We are trying to add buses to transport pupils, but we can only do so much with the budget allocated.

“Some pupils use privately arranged transport, particularly if they are going to schools of choice.

“The Pongola incident is one example of private transport arranged between the owner of the vehicle and parents. Most were going to schools of choice rather than schools of need.

“It is always painful for us as a department. It doesn’t matter whether they were using privately arranged or pupil transport. All lives are precious and important to us.”

EDITORIAL | How KZN crash reflects our fractured state of the nation

It tells the story of a minister who has failed to heed the cries of the people
News
14 hours ago

Pongola crash death toll drops from 21 to 20 after victim counted twice

The death toll in the horrific accident near Pongola in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday stands at 20 after forensic experts discovered one body was ...
News
21 hours ago

Mbalula urged to act on N2 as KZN mayor wants trucks banned during day

Zululand district mayor has called for a ban trucks between 6am and 6pm after the deadly Pongola N2 crash
News
17 hours ago
