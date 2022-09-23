LISTEN | SA cannot afford Eskom's plans, encouraging the purchase of power at any cost — analyst

“It can never be feasible to keep the lights on at all cost because there is a limit to the cost you will be able to bare,” says independent economic and energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima.
“It can never be feasible to keep the lights on at all cost because there is a limit to the cost you will be able to bare,” says independent economic and energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima.
While unpacking Eskom's recently announced power purchase programme strategies aimed at securing 1,000MW to bolster constrained generation capacity, Kgadima said the plan was short on details.
The plan paid scant attention to what consumers will be expected to pay for energy. Criticising Eskom's requested 32.02% electricity price increase from the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), he said SA's debt will increase while trying to bail out Eskom.
It seems Eskom expects Nersa and, by extension, consumers, to throw money they do not have at the energy crisis.
Eskom's suggested three programmes to procure extra power for the national grid are:
