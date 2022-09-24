“The Helshoogte residence management was made aware of an incident on Thursday and immediately reported it to the relevant university structures for urgent investigation,” said Ramjugernath.
“It also received immediate and top priority attention by SU executive management. The incident involved an intoxicated student urinating on the chair of his roommate. The implicated student was suspended from the residence pending the outcome of an investigation.”
He said the vice-chancellor, Prof Wim de Villiers, would consider whether the student should be suspended from the university.
The case will be investigated by the university’s office of student discipline, said Ramjugernath.
Another urination scandal hits Stellenbosch University
Image: Esa Alexander
Stellenbosch University (SU) has been rocked by another urination scandal.
In May, Theuns du Toit was filmed urinating in the room of another student, Babalo Ndwayana, at the Huis Marais residence. Du Toit has since been expelled.
The fresh controversy was revealed on Saturday by Prof Deresh Ramjugernath, the institution's deputy vice-chancellor for learning and teaching.
In a statement, Ramjugernath said a drunk student allegedly urinated on his roommate's chair in one of the residences.
Student says ‘no hard feelings’ but father wants to fight on
Stellenbosch University vs Theuns du Toit: Lawfare retards antiracism project
“The University considers details surrounding the investigation to be confidential but must emphasise its deep concern regarding irresponsible use of alcohol on and around its campus, notwithstanding its extensive interventions and latest revised residence rules that regulate alcohol use in residences.
“As and when appropriate, SU will communicate further on the outcomes of the investigations and processes that are under way as a matter of priority.”
