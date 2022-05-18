Family wants Stellenbosch student banned from all universities

The family of Mdantsane-born Babalo Ndwayana, whose study material, including a laptop, was urinated on by his white roommate’s friend at Stellenbosch University’s Huis Marais residence on Sunday morning, wants Theuns du Toit banned from all SA universities.

Ndwayana woke up with Du Toit urinating on his desk at about 4am.

Ndwayana, who opened a criminal case against Du Toit on Tuesday, said he wanted to fight Du Toit but opted to film him instead.

Du Toit was suspended from the university pending an investigation.

The 20-year-old Ndwayana, who matriculated at Mizamo High School in Mdantsane’s NU15, is a first-year agricultural science student.

Ndwayana said he has flashbacks of the incident.

“I want that person to be expelled from the university. I maintain I have no problem with my white roommate and will continue to stay with him.

“My dignity has been undermined by this person,” Ndwayana said.

He said he had opened a case of malicious damage to property and crimen injuria at the Stellenbosch police station

The Dispatch visited the student’s family in Mdantsane on Tuesday.

The family said they were informed of the incident by Ndwayana shortly after it happened.

His father Mkhuseli Kaduka said: “I was shocked when I heard about this. I soon grew afraid for my son because he is in another province.

“I immediately wrote an email to the vice-chancellor of the university but unfortunately I have not received a response

“My son told me he was faced with fighting that young man but he opted to take a video in which he was told by this young man that this is a ‘white thing, boy’,” Kaduka said.

In a statement on Monday, the university said it “strongly condemns the destructive, hurtful and racist incident captured on a cellphone video at the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch University campus in the early hours of Sunday morning”.