Which is best, olive or sunflower oil?

OLIVE OIL

Made from pressed olives, extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) is the highest grade of virgin olive oil derived by cold extraction, below 30°C, without the use of solvents or refining methods.

A monounsaturated fat, meaning a healthy fat rich in antioxidants. Olive oil has the edge over sunflower oil when it comes to nutritional value.

Extra virgin olive oil has the most distinct olive taste — a grassy and/or peppery taste.

Oils labelled as olive oil, pure olive oil and light olive oil are refined oils and are cheaper than EVOO.

O live oils have a lower smoke point than sunflower oil so are not ideal for frying at high temperatures.

EVOO is particularly good in dressings, dips, sauces, marinades and drizzling over dishes. It is used to coat veggies, chicken, meat and fish when roasting.

EVOO has a higher price tag than sunflower oil.

SUNFLOWER OIL

Made from pressed sunflowers seeds, it is the most common cooking oil used in SA and until recently was a relatively inexpensive oil until prices soared due to the Russian conflict in Ukraine, one of the largest sunflower seed producers.

A polyunsaturated fat and considered a healthy fat.

Sunflower oil is a refined oil. It is relatively flavourless and odourless and keeps longer than EVOO.

The high-smoking point oil means sunflower oil is excellent for both shallow and deep frying at high temperatures.

It’s a versatile oil with a more neutral flavour than that of olive oil.

A good backup and versatile oil in the pantry. Good for cooking and baking and it is cheaper than olive oil, for now.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.