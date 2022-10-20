RATE IT | DA calls on Rand Water to 'come clean' about Gauteng water crisis

The affected areas include Montgomery Park, Westbury, Hursthill, Greymont, Coronationville, Newlands, Northcliff, Newclare, Auckland Park, Albertville, Newlands, Melville, Richmond, Parkview, Emmarentia and Greenside.
The DA said it was “high time that Rand Water comes clean about the real reasons why it has started throttling the supply of water to residents across Gauteng province”.
Official Leader of the Opposition in Gauteng Solly Msimanga said SA's continuous power cuts, through load-shedding, had affected water supply, leaving residents with little to no water.
“Furthermore, load-shedding, and reduced water pressure affect sewage lines that rely on a constant flow of water to push waste material in the system downline.
“The Minister for Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu has awarded Rand Water with a license for additional capacity which means increased water pressure. While we welcome the increased capacity, we should be cautiously optimistic as the lack of maintenance of water infrastructure may result in more bursts due to increased water pressure,” Msimanga added.
The party made four demands in dealing with crisis, do you think they will work?
RESTORE WATER SUPPLY TO FULL CAPACITY
The party demanded Rand Water restore water supply to full capacity.
“Our municipalities are the ones that are severely impacted, as they must ensure that all our residents have access to an uninterrupted water supply,” Msimanga said.
The DA has joined the chorus questioning Rand Water's explanation about the water crisis in Gauteng, and has made several demands.
Rand Water recently implemented stage 2 water restrictions in six municipalities it supplies to stabilise and avoid the emptying of reservoirs and a complete system crash.
Areas supplied by the Eikenhof system — Brixton, Crosby and Hursthill — have experienced low pressure to no water due to the water being diverted to the Palmiet system.
The party made four demands in dealing with crisis, do you think they will work?
RESTORE WATER SUPPLY TO FULL CAPACITY
The party demanded Rand Water restore water supply to full capacity.
“Our municipalities are the ones that are severely impacted, as they must ensure that all our residents have access to an uninterrupted water supply,” Msimanga said.
COME CLEAN WITH RESIDENTS
“Take our residents in their confidence and explain exactly why there is a problem with the supply of water in this province,” he added.
CREATE A TASK TEAM TO DEAL WITH THE CRISIS
The party said it would continue to demand an inter-governmental task team be set up to deal with the water crisis.
CREATE WATER-SAVING AWARENESS CAMPAIGNS
The DA urged all residents to use water sparingly and adhere to current restrictions, to ensure continued reliable water supply.
“The DA will also be engaging our residents affected by the current water crisis and will be running awareness campaigns regarding water-saving measures that can be implemented.”
