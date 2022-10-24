South Africa

Soldier sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife

24 October 2022 - 15:08
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A soldier who killed his wife while she was asleep at their home in Polokwane has been sentenced to life imprisonment. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Maesela Lucas Ledwaba, 53, a soldier based in Polokwane, Limpopo, who killed his wife in 2019, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Limpopo High Court found Ledwaba guilty of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of a prohibited firearm and defeating the ends of justice.

“On the night of October 15 2019, the accused and his wife had an argument at their home and the accused shot his wife Pheladi Beauty Ledwaba while she was asleep,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said. 

The couple's four children were sleeping in the same bedroom with the parents.

“On the morning of the incident, the accused cleaned up the room and removed the cartridge.”

Ledwaba covered her with a blanket and locked her in the room.

He took two children with him to the police station to hand over his licensed firearm.

During the trial, Ledwaba pleaded not guilty.

TimesLIVE

