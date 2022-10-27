South Africa

DNA clears 14 suspects accused of raping Krugersdorp models

27 October 2022 - 13:03
Police have cracked down on alleged illegal miners in Gauteng and the West Rand. File photo.
Image: SAPS

Rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravating circumstances charges against 14 Krugersdorp suspects have been withdrawn due to insufficient evidence.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the decision to withdraw the charges was informed by the outcome of DNA test results which excluded the accused.

They were arrested in connection with the rape and robbery of models during the filming of a music video at a mine dump in Krugersdorp in July. Five of the eight models were gang-raped. The attackers were believed to be zama zamas (illegal miners).

“Upon consultation with the complainants in the matter and evidential material at the disposal of the NPA, it became apparent that there is insufficient evidence to proceed with the prosecution,” said NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The suspects remain in custody and are still charged with contravention of the Immigration Act in the Krugersdorp magistrate's court.

Mjonondwane said the case was postponed to November 1 for further investigation.

“Prosecutorial-guided investigations will continue in pursuit of justice for all women affected by this heinous crime.”

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Outstanding DNA results further delay case of sex worker killer suspect

Outstanding DNA results and further investigations delayed the case of Sifiso Mkhwanazi, the suspect accused of killing a Johannesburg sex worker.
News
1 day ago

Joburg's all-out zama zama turf war: Mutilated bodies linked to Krugersdorp rapes

A bloody turf war among illegal miners in Maraisburg, western Johannesburg, where 10 bodies were found this week, is directly linked to the ...
News
1 month ago

Evidence cuts through lies of Tazne van Wyk’s killer, who was on parole

The high court in Cape Town has convicted the parolee who was arrested for kidnapping, raping and killing eight-year-old Tazne van Wyk in 2020.
News
17 hours ago

KZN's 'DNA project' successful in tracking serial killers, rapists

KwaZulu-Natal's director of public prosecutions Elaine Zungu says DNA testing by the forensic laboratory had been speeded up by the National ...
News
5 days ago

Drinking on the job and biting his victim puts robber inside for 18 years

Having a few swigs of wine on the job has earned a house robber an 18-year-long "hangover" - behind bars.
News
2 weeks ago
