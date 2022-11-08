Woman dies in Mpumalanga electricity protest, matric exams disrupted

A woman has died of a gunshot wound sustained during a protest by residents in KwaGuqa, Mpumalanga, that prevented grade 12 pupils in the area from writing their mathematics paper 2 exam on Monday.
Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brig Selvy Mohlala said the woman succumbed to her injuries after being shot at Vosman near Emalahleni.
“One person was shot and taken to hospital. Unfortunately she passed yesterday [Monday].
“We are not yet certain who shot the 50-year-old woman.
“An investigation is under way which will look into allegations that the victim, and the other two who reportedly sustained some injuries, were shot by a member or members of the police,” said Mohlala.
Image: SAPS
Image: Shelley Christians
He said the protest had escalated in the afternoon with residents torching shops and barricading roads with stones and rubble near the KG Mall in Emalahleni.
Pupils were unable to write their exams: “They didn’t write. The area was not accessible at all.”
Residents were protesting after being without electricity for three weeks.
Mohlala said police on Monday arrested two suspects allegedly involved in looting.
On Tuesday morning the situation was still tense, he said, though there were no incidents overnight.
“We wouldn’t advise motorists to approach that area. It is still tense, with lots of stones and rubble on the road.”
Mpumalanga police commissioner Lt-Gen Semakaleng Manamela called for calm.
“The police are on high alert since the violence erupted then became worse yesterday [Monday] and have heightened visibility to monitor the situation in the area following the protests which also affected services,” he said.
Protesters in KwaGuqa Extension reportedly turned violent, with reports of looting and torching of the Pick n Pay Shopping Centre in Extension 5.
TimesLIVE
