A five-month-old baby boy died of head injuries after his mother was allegedly attacked by her uncle with a spade.
North West police said the uncle hit the baby when striking out at the 16-year-old mother who had the infant on her back.
Police spokesperson Lt-Col Amanda Funani said the 38-year-old man was apprehended on Sunday, in connection with the tragic event at Kgakala in Leeudoringstad.
“The 16-year-old mother of the five-month-old infant had an argument on Saturday with her uncle. The uncle then went outside and came back with a spade and attempted to assault the niece, but ended up hitting the five-month-old baby boy whom his mother was carrying on her back,” she said.
“The baby was taken to a local clinic where he was transported to Wolmaransstad Hospital and ultimately transferred to Tshepong Hospital, where he died due to head injuries.”
The suspect is expected to appear in the Leeudoringstad magistrate's court on Tuesday on a charge of murder.
TimesLIVE
Teenager's baby killed as uncle 'attacks her with spade'
Image: GARETH WILSON
TimesLIVE
