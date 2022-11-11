South Africa

Joburg jewellery designer climbs peak in Himalayas to raise funds for women affected by GBV

11 November 2022 - 13:19 By Jen Su
South African Angela Yeung (second from left), founder of the Impilo Collection Foundation, at Island Peak in the Himalayas.
Image: Supplied

At the end of a 20-day journey South African Angela Yeung returns home on Friday after completing a 6,200m climb to Island Peak in the Everest region of the Himalayas.

Yeung, a well-known local jewellery designer, philanthropist and founder of the Impilo Collection Foundation, made the climb to raise funds for an educational centre to help uplift young women who have suffered from gender-based violence (GBV).

Her foundation’s #EmpowerHer campaign collected 6,200 bras which were displayed at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg, and later distributed to GBV shelters during International Women’s Month in March 2022.

“I did the climb with a small group, including Zambian mountaineer Saray Khumalo, the first black African woman who summitted Everest in May 2019, and whose Summits with a Purpose Foundation we partnered with,” Yeung told TimesLIVE.

“I’m excited to have been able to raise funds for an educational centre to help teach women to empower themselves through education and uplift young women who have experienced GBV.”

Despite having summitted Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania twice before this trip, Yeung said she went through a gruelling training regimen.

“I did more than 630 hours of training plus a journey of 540km. We had to go eight hours through the night in -15ºC, with a total of 16 hours of climbing.

“I’m grateful for the tremendous support and I hope we can count on continued help from our followers, members and climbers to make this education centre a reality.

“There is no greater feeling of accomplishment than knowing you have achieved something through hard work and tenacity. I hope to provide an opportunity for women to pursue their dreams That’s the feeling I want to give women.” 

