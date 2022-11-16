Lekwa-Teemane local municipality in North West evacuated more than 100 residents and resort owners living downstream of Bloemhof Dam after localised flooding.
Bloemhof Dam residents and resort owners evacuated
Image: Supplied
Lekwa-Teemane local municipality in North West evacuated more than 100 residents and resort owners living downstream of Bloemhof Dam after localised flooding.
The department of water & sanitation opened eight sluice gates at the Vaal Dam at the weekend after heavy rains.
The speaker of the municipal council, Mpho Pilane, said the water level of the dam was rising. “Everybody has been evacuated and some of the challenges will be the issue of transporting their belongings from that side,” he said.
He said the municipality asked some guest house owners to accommodate residents.
“We have spoken to the owners of the guest houses to accommodate them in the interim while we are looking for alternative accommodation because last time we accommodated them at the church,” he said.
The department said on Tuesday that the weekly state of reservoirs report was reflecting water storage of 107.5% in Free State, an increase from last week’s 96.8%.
The country has been experiencing heavy rainfall leading to dams filling to capacity.
Rustfontein Dam sits at 99.5.2%, Welbedacht recorded 126.9% while Knellpoort is overflowing at 102.9%. Bloemhof is 107.1% and has been releasing a decent amount of water. Sterkfontein Dam stands at 100.2 %, Allemanskraal overflows at 113.3%, while Erfenis is comfortable at 109.9 %.
Krugersdrift Dam recorded an increase to 111.7% from 93.3% the previous week. Metsi-Matsho is sitting at 69.4%, Fika-Patso is at 79.1% and Gariep, the biggest dam in the country, recorded 112.1%. Vanderkloof, the second-largest dam, is at 103.2% compared with the previous week’s 93.5%.
Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said dam levels will be kept at 85% for safety reasons.
He called for communities living downstream of dams and rivers to be cautious of high-water volumes expected this week.
“Communities residing in lower-lying level areas need to be cautious during times of heavy rains. As the water levels rise, we also make an appeal to the public to continue using water sparingly,” said Ratau.
