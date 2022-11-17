Water's so scarce here, crooks steal your rainwater

Nelson Mandela Bay's deputy mayor Mkhuseli “Khusta” Jack says he was the target of thieves — for his stores of rainwater.
He shared on Facebook that water had been drained from three 5,000-litre tanks and carted off from his office in Gqeberha, which is battling water restrictions. The water pump was also stolen.
Jack has opened a case of theft, telling local radio station Algoa FM he suspected a syndicate was involved because “it’s not easy to steal so much water”.
Eastern Cape police confirmed to TimesLIVE that a case of theft is under investigation.
Spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Jack reported he had locked his business premises in Newton Park on Friday, before returning on Monday to signs of a break-in.
On closer inspection, he noticed that the 15,000 litre water tanks had been emptied.
On Tuesday he saw that the water pump was also missing, she said.
“The value of the theft is about R35,000.”
TimesLIVE
