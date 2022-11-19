South Africa

Body of baby found dumped in KZN river

19 November 2022 - 10:29
The body of a four-month-old baby was found floating in a river in Isithebe, northern KZN, on Saturday morning
The body of a four-month-old baby was found floating in a river in Isithebe, northern KZN, on Saturday morning
Image: IPSS

The body of a four-month-old baby was found dumped in a river in Isithebe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday morning. 

According to IPSS medical rescue, paramedics responded to reports of a body floating in a river.

“Sadly, on arrival of paramedics, it was discovered the body was that of a four-month-old baby. According to reports from the scene, the baby went missing the previous evening during load-shedding and despite family and community searching throughout the night, the baby was not found.”

Members of the community spotted the body while walking next to the river.

Police are expected to investigate the circumstances surrounding the baby's death. 

Last month TimesLIVE Premium reported that calls to legalise a safe option to abandon babies was still before parliament.

Baby Savers SA, a national coalition of organisations that operates throughout SA, presented a proposal to parliament about introducing the option of safe relinquishment.

In October the organisation was awaiting feedback from parliament on its proposal for a safe alternative to babies being dumped in fields, bins and other life-threatening places.

Baby Savers SA co-founder and director of Door of Hope Nadene Grabham said safe relinquishment needed to be legalised.

“It is important for women to recognise that legal advice has been sought on the plight of abandoned infants and the ‘criminalisation’ of their mothers abandoning them. If there is a legal remedy we are doing what we can to address it. We are seeking advice and legal redress,” said Grabham.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Woman in hospital after 'burning newborn' at Gauteng dump site

The Sedibeng Ster reported last week that a recycler allegedly saw the woman pushing a wheelbarrow to the site where she dumped and burnt the baby's ...
News
3 weeks ago

KZN mom who asked not to be judged for abandoning baby hands herself in

A 23-year-old mother who abandoned her baby in a bush in Verulam, with a note asking others not to judge her, handed herself over to police on ...
News
1 month ago

POLL | What do you think of the woman who abandoned her baby handing herself over?

The decision by a 23-year-old mother who abandoned her baby to hand herself over to police has sparked fierce debate.
News
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Basket of Woolies groceries costs Durban man his luxury coupé South Africa
  2. Two Sassa old age grant recipients arrested over R140m tenders after allegedly ... South Africa
  3. Wheels fall off for KZN car dealership owner facing fraud charge South Africa
  4. Infamous international diamond dealer gunned down in hush-hush SA hit News
  5. Footballers pitted against shack dwellers who invade Tembisa soccer pitch News

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...