He can still challenge the SCA ruling in the Constitutional Court. Roux says given Zuma's past dealings with South Africa's legal system, it is likely he will follow this course of action — but his chances of a different verdict are “slim to none”.
Political analyst Prof Susan Booysen adds that while imprisoning Zuma may result in further riots, not holding him to account sets a dangerous precedent for dealing with corrupt officials.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
LISTEN | SCA ruling: Zuma's potential next steps
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander
After the Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA) dismissal of former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal on the legality of his medical parole — a decision resulting in Zuma having to serve another 13 month in jail on his contempt of court conviction — legal expert Ulrich Roux outlines how he got to this point, what the ruling means for Zuma and what legal avenues are available to him.
Listen here:
He can still challenge the SCA ruling in the Constitutional Court. Roux says given Zuma's past dealings with South Africa's legal system, it is likely he will follow this course of action — but his chances of a different verdict are “slim to none”.
Political analyst Prof Susan Booysen adds that while imprisoning Zuma may result in further riots, not holding him to account sets a dangerous precedent for dealing with corrupt officials.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Jacob Zuma must return to prison: SCA
Correctional services studying SCA ruling on Jacob Zuma's medical parole
Zuma’s foundation thanks supporters for buying his book
Lies were told about Cyril in KZN, says Mdumiseni Ntuli
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos