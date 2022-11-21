South Africa

LISTEN | SCA ruling: Zuma's potential next steps

21 November 2022 - 16:02 By Paige Muller
Former president Jacob Zuma, pictured here at an ANCYL meeting in Cape Town on November 19 2022, is legally obliged to serve out the rest of his contempt of court sentence.
Image: REUTERS/Esa Alexander

After the Supreme Court of Appeal's (SCA) dismissal of former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal on the legality of his medical parole — a decision resulting in Zuma having to serve another 13 month in jail on his contempt of court conviction — legal expert Ulrich Roux outlines how he got to this point, what the ruling means for Zuma and what legal avenues are available to him. 

Listen here: 

He can still challenge the SCA ruling in the Constitutional Court. Roux says given Zuma's past dealings with South Africa's legal system, it is likely he will follow this course of action — but his chances of a different verdict are “slim to none”. 

Political analyst Prof Susan Booysen adds that while imprisoning Zuma may result in further riots, not holding him to account sets a dangerous precedent for dealing with corrupt officials.

TimesLIVE

