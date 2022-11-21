South Africa

Correctional services studying SCA ruling on Jacob Zuma's medical parole

21 November 2022 - 13:45
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Former president Jacob Zuma.
Image: Lulama Zenzile

The department of correctional services (DCS) says it has noted the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling on medical parole being irregularly granted to former president Jacob Zuma.

“The DCS respects the court’s decision and will study the full judgment in seeking to clarify a way forward within the requisite timeframe,” department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.

LISTEN | SCA appeal: Zuma's potential next steps

Zuma was sentenced to 15 months' imprisonment by the Constitutional Court for contempt after he breached its order to obey the summons of the state capture commission. After serving less than two months, he was granted medical parole by Arthur Fraser, the former national commissioner of correctional services, despite not being recommended for it by the medical parole board.

The SCA on Monday found that “Mr Zuma, in law, has not finished serving his sentence”.

“He must return to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to do so.”

'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling

Hot on the heels of the Supreme Court of Appeal’s dismissal of her father’s appeal about his medical parole, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla took to Twitter to ...
News
5 hours ago

However, the length of time he would stay there was not a matter for the courts to decide, said the judgment. This was “a matter to be considered by the commissioner” of correctional services.

Zuma may also still apply to appeal the SCA's order to the Constitutional Court, which would put the SCA order on hold for now.

Political analyst Prof Susan Booysen said the ruling placed a big value on respect for the rule of law and confirmed that even high-profile figures like politicians are not above the law.

There is a possibility of out-of-court negotiations ensuing now, she said, when asked to comment on whether there was a risk of Zuma's supporters mobilising to support him, as they did during the riots in July last year.

“Hopefully common sense will prevail, and we will not have a recurrence,” she said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Jacob Zuma must return to prison: SCA

The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal about his medical parole and says he must return to prison in ...
News
7 hours ago

Zuma’s foundation thanks supporters for buying his book

The first printed copy of the book was bought for R20,000 at a mini-auction. It retails for R280 at bookstores.
News
7 hours ago

WATCH | 'Police are afraid of Ramaphosa,' Zuma tells Cape Town ANC branches

Former President Jacob Zuma has called on ANC branches to voice concerns about corruption, including raising questions about the Phala Phala farm ...
Politics
1 day ago

Lies were told about Cyril in KZN, says Mdumiseni Ntuli

ANC secretary general hopeful Mdumiseni Ntuli says President Cyril Ramaphosa is a victim of a smear campaign in KwaZulu-Natal that sought to blame ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. LISTEN | ‘The pit bull’s greatest enemy is misinformation’: Pit Bull Federation South Africa
  5. Fears of a bleak Christmas at the coast as KZN beaches fail poo tests News

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike