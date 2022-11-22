South Africa

WATCH | Patient killed in ambulance in Atteridgeville mob justice attack

22 November 2022 - 15:46
Gauteng emergency medical services management inspecting the damage to the new ambulance procured during the 2021/2022 financial year.
Gauteng emergency medical services management inspecting the damage to the new ambulance procured during the 2021/2022 financial year.
Image: Screenshot

Members of Gauteng emergency medical services (EMS) were left scrambling on Monday night when they came under fire from an angry mob who attacked and killed a patient in an ambulance in Atteridgeville, Tshwane. 

On Tuesday the Gauteng health department said the incident took place at Mshongoville informal settlement when EMS members attended to a call about a patient being assaulted, who was in a critical state. 

“A call was made to the Gauteng emergency communication centre at around 7.44pm. An ambulance was dispatched to the area at 8pm. A police escort was requested to allow the response team to enter the area safely.”

The patient was found on the ground surrounded by members of the community.

“Paramedics were able to initiate treatment and prepared to transport the patient to the nearest hospital. As the ambulance was getting ready to leave the scene, community members started throwing stones and barricaded the road to prevent the ambulance leaving.”

The patient had allegedly been accused of committing a crime and the community demanded justice. 

“Paramedics ran for cover as they were now under attack. Unfortunately  the patient was further fatally assaulted while on an ambulance stretcher. The ambulance was extensively damaged and medical equipment was stolen. A case has been opened with the police.”

Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko urged people to refrain from attacking EMS staff and taking the law into their own hands. 

“Attacks on our personnel have dire consequences as they make it difficult for them to discharge their constitutional mandate to provide access to healthcare services. I will further engage the community safety department and community structures to see how we can work together to strengthen interventions in place to curb such incidents.”

According to the health department there have been 12 incidents this year in which EMS staff — also known as Green Angels — were attacked. These include:

  • an attempted sexual assault and hijacking;
  • damage to an ambulance after being hit with stones; and
  • an armed robbery in which personal belongings including cellphones, wallets and bags were taken.

The department said 12 incidents were recorded in 2021.

“Despite the attacks, the Green Angels continue to respond to an increased volume of calls. More than 490,000 calls were received by the Gauteng EMS communication centre between September 2021 and August 2022.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Ambulance transporting pregnant patient overturns in Free State

A full-term pregnant patient who was being transported to hospital suffered head injuries when an ambulance belonging to the Free State health ...
News
6 days ago

Hijacked ambulance recovered by Hawks in Durban

A state ambulance was among three hijacked vehicles the Hawks recovered in Ndwedwe, north of Durban, on Monday.
News
2 weeks ago

Emergency services are overwhelmed: how one community created its own

Community-based ambulance services may be one way to improve response times and to support established healthcare systems. In a recent study, this ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Betrayed’ Mkhize searches for new deputy after Mashatile rethink Politics
  2. The Cape Town beach that’s ‘chronically polluted’ News
  3. Ramaphosa’s time is up, says deputy minister Phumulo Masualle Politics
  4. 'Oksalayo — we are not going back!' Zuma's daughter tweets after SCA ruling South Africa
  5. Police shed further light on fatal shooting of DJ Sumbody South Africa

Latest Videos

Cannabis market growth 'stuck in bureaucracy' say weed enthusiasts at annual ...
Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike