South Africa

eThekwini inspector on fraud charge after being nabbed during sting

28 November 2022 - 12:44 By Sakhiseni Nxumalo
An eThekwini municipal inspector made a brief appearance in the Scottburgh magistrate's court on Monday.
Image: Mfundo Mkhize

A forensic investigator employed by eThekwini municipality's integrity and investigations unit (CIIU) made a brief appearance in the Scottburgh magistrate’s court on Monday.

Ntuthuko Mntungwa, 40, faces charges of extortion and corruption. He was arrested two weeks ago after allegedly trying to extort money from South Coast businessman Siyabonga Victor Gasa.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that between September 22 and November 18 2022 Mntungwa accepted about R200,000 from Gasa.

In exchange, Mntungwa was said to have dropped the investigation and disposed of evidence related to a fraud investigation into the businessman.

The state alleged Mntungwa worked with two other known suspects to extort money from Gasa.

Mntungwa’s matter was postponed to December 5 for a bail application and he will remain in custody.

On Friday the municipality said an investigator in its CIIU, who was suspected of being involved in extortion, resigned with immediate effect.

The municipality said the investigator suspected of being Mntungwa’s accomplice resigned after being served with a notice of suspension.

The city said disciplinary processes are also under way for Mntungwa.

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said corruption has no place in the municipality.

“This must send a clear message to all our employees that if they do not conduct themselves ethically, they will be shown the door. We commend the whistleblower and the speed with which police moved to catch him in the act,” said Kaunda.

TimesLIVE

