South Africa

Clearwater Mall confirms minor damage to ceiling caused by storms on Monday

But trading is not affected

06 December 2022 - 13:52
Clearwater Mall has confirmed that the storm that hit parts of Joburg on Monday afternoon caused some damage to the centre's ceiling with small areas being affected.
Image: Screenshot from video

Centre management for Clearwater Mall has confirmed the severe storms that hit parts of Joburg on Monday afternoon caused minor damage to the mall’s ceiling.  

Jess Denner, Clearwater’s marketing manager, told TimesLIVE the storm, which hit the West Rand at about 2.30pm on Monday afternoon, damaged the centre’s ceiling.

“We can confirm there have been no injuries and the centre and all stores are operational and trading,” Denner said.

On Monday evening, social media was abuzz with photos and videos showing flooded shops.

This article has been amended to reflect that Clearwater Mall's roof did not incur any major damage and that only small sections of the ceiling were affected. 

TimesLIVE

