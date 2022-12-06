A KwaZulu-Natal north coast traffic officer died when he was struck by a car on Tuesday morning.
IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said paramedics were called out to the R102 between Darnall and Stanger where a traffic officer has been struck by a vehicle while carrying out his duties.
“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of medical personnel on scene, the traffic officer has passed away,” she said.
The R102 was closed.
A month ago, a KwaDukuza traffic officer died after he was shot multiple times when he tried to apprehend suspects for speeding as they fled from a Vodacom store they had apparently just robbed.
TimesLIVE
KZN traffic officer dies after being struck by vehicle
Image: supplied
