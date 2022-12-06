South Africa

PODCAST | Cursed land — the murder of Arnold Schultz

06 December 2022
One couple. One farm. Two murders in a month. When Arnold Schultz is found murdered on his farm in Philippi just one month after his life partner, Hester Koch suffered the same fate, it seems impossible that there is not some link between the two crimes. STOCK PHOTO.
When 69-year-old Arnold Schultz was found shot dead on his smallholding in Philippi, Cape Town, in 2012, it seemed clear he must have been silenced to prevent him testifying in a murder trial.

Almost exactly one month before Arnold lost his life, his long-term partner Hester Koch had also been murdered, on the same property in Philippi. Arnold had been tied up and assaulted in that incident.

Four people were arrested for Hester’s murder and Arnold’s family could not help but think his death was related to him being a witness in the first case.

Police would soon discover, though, that those four defendants were not the only people who may have wanted Arnold dead.

In episode 99.5 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into a tragic series of events which left two families devastated for a variety of reasons.  

