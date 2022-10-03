South Africa

PODCAST | Wrong place, wrong time: the murder of Lucky Dube

03 October 2022 - 10:57 By Nicole Engelbrecht
South African music legend Lucky Dube was killed in a botched hijacking in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, in October 2007.
South African music legend Lucky Dube was killed in a botched hijacking in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, in October 2007. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Listen here: 

On October 18 2007, South African music legend Lucky Dube was killed in a botched hijacking in Rosettenville, Johannesburg. In the days that followed, the world grieved along with his wife Zanele and their seven children.

Those who had so deeply respected the artist for his music and commitment to telling African stories found it difficult to believe that this icon could have been taken by one of SA's most common crimes – a hijacking.

The unbelievable set of coincidences that led to Dube’s death would be revealed when police arrested five people, and eventually convicted three, for his cold-blooded murder.

As we near the 15th anniversary of Dube’s murder, True Crime South Africa revisits this case to get a clearer view of how the crime was solved.

Also included is a bonus interview with world-renowned forensic pathologist Dr Richard Shepherd, who has performed more than 23,000 autopsies and worked on high-profile cases such as the Hungerford Massacre, the death of Princess Diana, and the Bali bombings

