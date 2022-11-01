South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Possession or profit: The true motive behind a teenage psychopath's crime

01 November 2022 - 11:24 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Fifteen-year-old Lee Adams was found dead at an abandoned school on October 18 2013.
Image: Supplied

When 15-year-old Lee Adams left his home on October 17 2013 to buy bread for his mother, he unwittingly stumbled into a predator's trap.

A security guard would stumble upon the young man’s body at an abandoned school the next day. The horrific injuries inflicted on Lee would create an uproar in Ravensmead in the Western Cape.    

Ravensmead police were accustomed to gang shootings and drug overdoses, but what 17-year-old Aljar Swartz, who was arrested the next day, had done to Lee was something they hoped they would never see again. Despite a speedy arrest, until his conviction in 2016, this question would remain: why had Swartz committed this horrendous crime? 

In episode 95 of True Crime South Africa, we look at this disturbing case and consider the motives Swartz presented in his defence.  

