When 15-year-old Lee Adams left his home on October 17 2013 to buy bread for his mother, he unwittingly stumbled into a predator's trap.
A security guard would stumble upon the young man’s body at an abandoned school the next day. The horrific injuries inflicted on Lee would create an uproar in Ravensmead in the Western Cape.
Ravensmead police were accustomed to gang shootings and drug overdoses, but what 17-year-old Aljar Swartz, who was arrested the next day, had done to Lee was something they hoped they would never see again. Despite a speedy arrest, until his conviction in 2016, this question would remain: why had Swartz committed this horrendous crime?
In episode 95 of True Crime South Africa, we look at this disturbing case and consider the motives Swartz presented in his defence.
True Crime South Africa
PODCAST | Possession or profit: The true motive behind a teenage psychopath's crime
Image: Supplied
LISTEN HERE:
When 15-year-old Lee Adams left his home on October 17 2013 to buy bread for his mother, he unwittingly stumbled into a predator's trap.
A security guard would stumble upon the young man’s body at an abandoned school the next day. The horrific injuries inflicted on Lee would create an uproar in Ravensmead in the Western Cape.
Ravensmead police were accustomed to gang shootings and drug overdoses, but what 17-year-old Aljar Swartz, who was arrested the next day, had done to Lee was something they hoped they would never see again. Despite a speedy arrest, until his conviction in 2016, this question would remain: why had Swartz committed this horrendous crime?
In episode 95 of True Crime South Africa, we look at this disturbing case and consider the motives Swartz presented in his defence.
For more episodes click here.
Community Intervention Centre (24-hour trauma helpline): 082 821 3447
Join the conversation on Twitter at #TrueCrimeSA
E-mail the show: info@killeraudiocreations.com
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE PODCASTS:
PODCAST | Wrong place, wrong time: the murder of Lucky Dube
PODCAST | Value of a life: the murder of Hlompho Mohapi Koloi
PODCAST | Killer among us: the serial crimes of Richman Makhwenkwe
PODCAST | Hidden in plain sight: The Windward cocaine bust
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos