Mashaba questioned how the R3bn disappeared and slammed government for its empty promises to Giyani residents.
“How does R3bn just disappear?” asked Mashaba.
“People of Giyani have been made many promises over years about the supply of water. To date, dololo (no) water, but a statement by the president that R3bn has disappeared.”
ActionSA Limpopo chairperson Sello Lediga said it was encouraging to hear Mchunu and Ramaphosa promise the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was hard at work to bring to book all those implicated in the scandal.
“We urge the government to arrest, prosecute and convict all officials and tenderpreneurs responsible for this mess that has real human cost,” said the party.
“Ramaphosa told the thirsty audience ‘if Mchunu doesn’t deliver in March 2023, there will be consequences’. As ActionSA we have recorded this statement and will remind the president about this promise next year.
“In the meantime, the people of the 55 villages face another thirsty Christmas despite the promises of an incompetent and corrupt government. ActionSA’s legal team is exploring all legal avenues to hold the Ramaphosa government accountable for this injustice.”
Mchunu said the SIU was probing nine separate cases surrounding the failed water project.
“We looked at how the department was performing on delivering water. The SIU has seven investigations to do with this scheme. They have applied for two more investigations, meaning we will have nine cases being investigated,” Mchunu said.
“We are looking forward to when the reports come out and point to specific culprits in the disappearance of funds which are part of the R3bn that disappeared. It was money that was meant to change your lives.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
‘How does R3bn disappear?’: Mashaba on Giyani water project scandal
Image: Eugene Coetzee
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has questioned the missing R3bn allocated to the Giyani Bulk Water Project meant to benefit 55 Limpopo villages.
The project was started in 2014 under former president Jacob Zuma and former water and sanitation minister Nomvula Mokonyane and was intended to ease the transfer of water from Nandoni Dam.
It ballooned from a cost of R2.2bn to R3.2bn over the years, but to date the taps continue to run dry.
President Cyril Ramaphosa recently visited the project site with water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu.
Ramaphosa blamed corruption for the disappearance of the money, saying there would be consequences.
“There are people who always want to scheme and make lots of plans on how they can siphon money out of the state, your money” he said.
Ramaphosa confident Mchunu will fix Giyani water woes as probe continues
Mashaba questioned how the R3bn disappeared and slammed government for its empty promises to Giyani residents.
“How does R3bn just disappear?” asked Mashaba.
“People of Giyani have been made many promises over years about the supply of water. To date, dololo (no) water, but a statement by the president that R3bn has disappeared.”
ActionSA Limpopo chairperson Sello Lediga said it was encouraging to hear Mchunu and Ramaphosa promise the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) was hard at work to bring to book all those implicated in the scandal.
“We urge the government to arrest, prosecute and convict all officials and tenderpreneurs responsible for this mess that has real human cost,” said the party.
“Ramaphosa told the thirsty audience ‘if Mchunu doesn’t deliver in March 2023, there will be consequences’. As ActionSA we have recorded this statement and will remind the president about this promise next year.
“In the meantime, the people of the 55 villages face another thirsty Christmas despite the promises of an incompetent and corrupt government. ActionSA’s legal team is exploring all legal avenues to hold the Ramaphosa government accountable for this injustice.”
Mchunu said the SIU was probing nine separate cases surrounding the failed water project.
“We looked at how the department was performing on delivering water. The SIU has seven investigations to do with this scheme. They have applied for two more investigations, meaning we will have nine cases being investigated,” Mchunu said.
“We are looking forward to when the reports come out and point to specific culprits in the disappearance of funds which are part of the R3bn that disappeared. It was money that was meant to change your lives.”
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Despite energy crisis, economy is growing: Ramaphosa
‘Who takes Ramaphosa seriously?’ — Mashaba criticises president over load-shedding crisis
Mashaba slams Mantashe for accepting ‘minister of the year’ award amid ongoing load-shedding
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos