South Africa

2022 brought SA’s own game of thrones — Zulu king’s coronation

30 December 2022 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
King Misuzulu kaZwelithini arrives at the ceremonial handover of the certificate of recognition by President Cyril Ramaphosa at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The game of thrones in the Zulu kingdom finally saw its conclusion in 2022 after months of court battles, infighting and claims to the throne.

King Goodwill Zwelithini died in March 2021, sparking a heated succession battle with several royals putting forward reasons why they or those they support should become monarch.

MISUZULU KAZWELITHINI

Misuzulu was seen by many as the rightful Zulu king and was formally recognised as such by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March, ahead of a lavish ceremony in October.

He performed the ukungena esibayeni (entering the kraal) ritual in August before his coronation, when people from across the country flocked in their numbers to KwaKhangelaMankengane Palace in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, to witness the ceremony.

It was not without drama, after Zwelithini’s daughters sought an urgent interdict to halt proceedings and the certificate of recognition handover by Ramaphosa. The matter was believed to have been struck off the roll.

His crowning was also contested by supporters of Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of the late king with Queen Buhle kaMathe, the king’s second wife, also declared Zulu King.

