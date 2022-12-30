2022 brought SA’s own game of thrones — Zulu king’s coronation

The game of thrones in the Zulu kingdom finally saw its conclusion in 2022 after months of court battles, infighting and claims to the throne.
King Goodwill Zwelithini died in March 2021, sparking a heated succession battle with several royals putting forward reasons why they or those they support should become monarch.
MISUZULU KAZWELITHINI
Misuzulu was seen by many as the rightful Zulu king and was formally recognised as such by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March, ahead of a lavish ceremony in October.
He performed the ukungena esibayeni (entering the kraal) ritual in August before his coronation, when people from across the country flocked in their numbers to KwaKhangelaMankengane Palace in KwaNongoma, KwaZulu-Natal, to witness the ceremony.
It was not without drama, after Zwelithini’s daughters sought an urgent interdict to halt proceedings and the certificate of recognition handover by Ramaphosa. The matter was believed to have been struck off the roll.
His crowning was also contested by supporters of Prince Buzabazi, the fourth son of the late king with Queen Buhle kaMathe, the king’s second wife, also declared Zulu King.
Painter and protests: Here's what happened outside King Misuzulu's certificate ceremony
PRINCE BUZABAZI
Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mbonisi Zulu, lodged an urgent court application to stop Misuzulu’s coronation but it was struck off the roll earlier this year.
Zwelithini’s brother, Prince Mathubesizwe Zulu, said Buzabazi was chosen by the late king’s siblings, who he claimed were the only ones who had the right to decide on the next monarch.
“He is the prince who likes family, who is humble and has worked the longest with the king. I can count the number of things he did with the king, some of which were secret. What is important is the love for family,” said Mbonisi.
Prince Buzabazi kaZwelithini's name put forward as next Zulu king
PRINCE SIMAKADE
This follows some members of the royal family holding an ukungena esibayeni ceremony at Enyokeni royal palace to put another prince, Simakade, on the throne.
Simakade is Zwelithini’s first son, born out of wedlock. He was allocated a home within Zwelithini's palaces.
Zulu prime minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi labelled the event illegal and a “foolish provocation”.
Buthelezi said there was “no space to contest his majesty’s authority nor to pretend to have any claim to the throne”.
“We trust the law will be enforced and that such illegal activity will be prevented by the police. Should it proceed in any form, however, it will be meaningless, as it cannot change the fact of his majesty’s position. We therefore call for calm-headedness by his majesty’s people in the face of such foolish provocation”.
Prince Simakade kaZwelithini takes claim to the throne to the high court
