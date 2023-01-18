UPDATES | IEB Top Achievers

January 18 2023 - 06:17
Hilton College’s top pupil bags eight distinctions
Top Hilton College matriculant Tanner Bailey, who bagged eight distinctions in the Independent Examination Board (IEB) exams, has his sights set on studying business at a US Ivy League university.
But while he waits for word from Harvard, Brown, Princeton and Columbia universities, Bailey, 18, will pursue a business degree at the University of Cape Town.
‘I’m surprised by the results’ — Saheti’s top achiever
The 2022 top achievers from Bedfordview’s Saheti School are gearing up for bright futures in medicine and other disciplines.
Hannah Hill is Saheti’s top candidate. She achieved the highest average of 95% and full house distinctions in 11 subjects. In 10 subjects she achieved 90% and higher.
Dainfern College celebrates its class of 2022
The Dainfern College matric class of 2022 achieved remarkable results for both Independent Examinations Board (IEB) and Cambridge A level, achieving a 100% pass rate for both academic streams.
According to the school, the top pupils in both streams averaged in the 80% mark, with a full house of distinctions in the subjects written.
Some of the Joburg independent schools that excelled in 2022
A number of independent schools in Johannesburg whose pupils wrote matric exams through the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) last year recorded exceptional results.
The IEB announced pupils who wrote the National Senior Certificate (NSC) achieved a 98.42% pass rate in last year’s exams, slightly higher than 98.39% in 2021.
IEB matric class of 2022 obtains 98.42% pass
At least 89.32% of the cohort attained entry to degree study at university while 7.52% passed with a diploma and 1.57% with a higher certificate
