The Ga-Rankuwa district court on Tuesday postponed the case against a former prosecutor charged with defeating the ends of justice.
The matter was postponed to February 8 to allow the state to provide Regina Letshoo’s new attorney with documents before pretrial conferencing.
The process of finalising the appointment of an outside presiding officer was also under way.
“The state is ready to proceed with disclosures with Letshoo’s new legal representative, as the previous one was withdrawn.
“Letshoo will remain out on a warning and is expected back in court on the set date,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.
Her court appearance emanates from alleged misconduct committed on August 27 2020 in the same court. Letshoo allegedly took a docket for a case involving a foreign national charged with possession of suspected stolen property. The suspect was found driving an unregistered vehicle and failed to produce legal documentation.
Letshoo allegedly omitted information in the docket to favour the accused.
The state said her alleged misconduct ultimately resulted in the release of the suspect and the matter being struck off the roll.
When the docket was found after a daily audit of cases which appeared in court, the omissions were noted, with her signature authorising the release of the suspect. A duplicate docket which was kept by the chief prosecutor was then used to re-enrol the case.
“Police are still searching for the suspect in that matter.”
Mamothame said Letshoo had since September ceased to be in the employ of the NPA after resigning while on suspension.
Case against former prosecutor moved to February for disclosures
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda
