South Africa

Case against former prosecutor moved to February for disclosures

24 January 2023 - 19:09
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
A former prosecutor's case of defeating the ends of justice has again been postponed, to provide her attorney with documents before pretrial conferencing.
A former prosecutor's case of defeating the ends of justice has again been postponed, to provide her attorney with documents before pretrial conferencing.
Image: 123RF/Lukas Gojda

The Ga-Rankuwa district court on Tuesday postponed the case against a former prosecutor charged with defeating the ends of justice. 

The matter was postponed to February 8 to allow the state to provide Regina Letshoo’s new attorney with documents before pretrial conferencing.

The process of finalising the appointment of an outside presiding officer was also under way.

“The state is ready to proceed with disclosures with Letshoo’s new legal representative, as the previous one was withdrawn.

“Letshoo will remain out on a warning and is expected back in court on the set date,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame.

Her court appearance emanates from alleged misconduct committed on August 27 2020 in the same court. Letshoo allegedly took a docket for a case involving a foreign national charged with possession of suspected stolen property. The suspect was found driving an unregistered vehicle and failed to produce legal documentation.

Letshoo allegedly omitted information in the docket to favour the accused.

The state said her alleged misconduct ultimately resulted in the release of the suspect and the matter being struck off the roll.

When the docket was found after a daily audit of cases which appeared in court, the omissions were noted, with her signature authorising the release of the suspect. A duplicate docket which was kept by the chief prosecutor was then used to re-enrol the case.

“Police are still searching for the suspect in that matter.”

Mamothame said Letshoo had since September ceased to be in the employ of the NPA after resigning while on suspension.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

Magistrate from outside North West to preside over former prosecutor's trial

The Ga-Rankuwa regional court on Wednesday postponed until next year the case against a former prosecutor charged with defeating the ends of justice. ...
News
2 months ago

Former prosecutor in court for ‘defeating the ends of justice’

The case of a former prosecutor accused of defeating the ends of justice was on Tuesdau postponed by the Ga-Rankuwa regional court until November 11 ...
News
2 months ago

State capture Nulane Investments case gets under way in Bloemfontein

The R24.9m Nulane Investments fraud, money laundering and corruption trial kicked off in the Free State High Court on Monday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Lawyer cautioned after referring to witness as being 'like a dog on a leash' South Africa
  2. Flavio Hlabangwane's 'body parts in fridge' trial begins South Africa

Most read

  1. Bathers discover corpse at bottom of KZN tidal pool South Africa
  2. No success in search for woman 'missing' at Camps Bay beach South Africa
  3. Trio quaff bottle of cognac and rack up bill of nearly R10k before bolting from ... South Africa
  4. Eighty-two passengers, crew evacuated from barge in Hartbeespoort Dam South Africa
  5. More than 30 witnesses lined up for first state capture trial News

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials