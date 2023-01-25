A state witness in Nulane Investments' R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case has placed a former Free State agriculture department CFO at the centre of a memo that handed the tender to Iqbal Sharma's company.
Shadrack Cezula, a section 204 indemnity witness, drafted the deviation memo used to ensure Nulane Investments was awarded the contract without it being put on open tender.
The former acting head of supply chain in the department and the second witness to be called by the state told the Free State High Court that Seipati Dhlamini, his boss and then CFO, instructed him to draft the document.
Dhlamini is accused No 3, charged with Sharma, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Ronica Ragavan and Sharma's brother-in-law, Dinesh Patel.
A letter from New Delhi, India-based scrap-metal dealer, Worlds Window Impex, which proposed to partner with the department, supported the memo, according to Cezula.
Former supply chain head 'instructed to draft memo that ensured R24.9m tender for Nulane'
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba
A state witness in Nulane Investments' R24.9m fraud and money-laundering case has placed a former Free State agriculture department CFO at the centre of a memo that handed the tender to Iqbal Sharma's company.
Shadrack Cezula, a section 204 indemnity witness, drafted the deviation memo used to ensure Nulane Investments was awarded the contract without it being put on open tender.
The former acting head of supply chain in the department and the second witness to be called by the state told the Free State High Court that Seipati Dhlamini, his boss and then CFO, instructed him to draft the document.
Dhlamini is accused No 3, charged with Sharma, Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi, Ronica Ragavan and Sharma's brother-in-law, Dinesh Patel.
A letter from New Delhi, India-based scrap-metal dealer, Worlds Window Impex, which proposed to partner with the department, supported the memo, according to Cezula.
Witness in hot seat as details of R24.9m Nulane tender come under scrutiny
He said Dhlamini told him the letter came from then head of department and accused No 1 Thabethe, adding that Dhlamini dictated what needed to be in the memo.
"As she dictated what needs to appear in the deviation, I had to type as she was dictating," Cezula told the court.
He indicated that he accepted he made an error of judgment by following his supervisor's orders.
The trial relates to an allegedly corrupt feasibility study contract that was a precursor to the controversial Estina dairy farm project in Vrede.
The matter continues.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Mosebenzi Zwane bides his time as Estina corruption case postponed
Accused lodges special entry application for trial irregularity in Nulane trial
Lawyer cautioned after referring to witness as being 'like a dog on a leash'
Witness grilled by defence lawyers on day 2 of R24.9m Nulane fraud trial
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos