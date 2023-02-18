South Africa

Eastern Cape female councillor shot dead

18 February 2023 - 16:23
Eastern Cape police are investigating the murder of an Eastern Cape councillor.
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan

An Eastern Cape councillor has been shot dead while counting money in her car.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the Mbhashe mayoral committee member was shot in Sofuthe, Dutywa, on Friday afternoon.

“According to the information, the 47-year-old councillor parked her car in front of her business where she allegedly went to collect money. Preliminary investigation revealed that as she was counting the money inside the car, she was confronted by two unidentified male suspects,” said Kinana.

“They allegedly shot her and escaped in a white Toyota Avanza which was parked a few metres from the crime scene. It is further alleged that nothing was taken during the incident.

“No arrest has been made at this stage. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unknown and the police will not make any speculations in this regard,” said Kinana.

TimesLIVE

