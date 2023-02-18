An Eastern Cape councillor has been shot dead while counting money in her car.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the Mbhashe mayoral committee member was shot in Sofuthe, Dutywa, on Friday afternoon.
“According to the information, the 47-year-old councillor parked her car in front of her business where she allegedly went to collect money. Preliminary investigation revealed that as she was counting the money inside the car, she was confronted by two unidentified male suspects,” said Kinana.
Eastern Cape female councillor shot dead
Image: 123RF/Fernando Gregory Milan
An Eastern Cape councillor has been shot dead while counting money in her car.
Provincial police spokesperson Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said the Mbhashe mayoral committee member was shot in Sofuthe, Dutywa, on Friday afternoon.
“According to the information, the 47-year-old councillor parked her car in front of her business where she allegedly went to collect money. Preliminary investigation revealed that as she was counting the money inside the car, she was confronted by two unidentified male suspects,” said Kinana.
Western Cape cops arrest two suspects who ‘killed’ ANC MP’s wife
“They allegedly shot her and escaped in a white Toyota Avanza which was parked a few metres from the crime scene. It is further alleged that nothing was taken during the incident.
“No arrest has been made at this stage. The circumstances surrounding the incident are currently unknown and the police will not make any speculations in this regard,” said Kinana.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE
Mpumalanga councillor and two others die in a volley of bullets
Mpumalanga councillor shot dead at fuel station
Councillor fired for attacking a member of the public with a machete fails to have his axing overturned
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos