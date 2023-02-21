Daily Maverick reported Van der Walt had links to an agency that would receive a £1.5m (R33m) fee to “activate” the R1bn sponsorship deal
Tottenham Hotspur sponsorship: SA Tourism’s acting CFO quits
Image: Brendan Reynolds
South African Tourism’s (SAT) acting CFO Johan van der Walt has resigned.
His resignation was confirmed to TimesLIVE by SAT board chairperson Thozamile Botha on Tuesday.
Botha said Van der Walt resigned last Thursday.
“We sent him a letter for him to state reasons why he should not be suspended. Instead of responding to say why he should not be suspended, he resigned,” said Botha.
He said Van der Walt stated reasons for his resignation and “they are all related to the issue we are talking about and how he got involved”.
Van der Walt was served with a notice asking him why he should not be suspended after preliminary investigations suggested he did not declare his conflict of interest or recuse himself from meetings discussing a sponsorship deal with English Premier League team Tottenham Hotspur.
‘Cancel the deal’: angry MPs to SA Tourism
At Tuesday’s meeting, MPs questioned the legality of the Botha-led board and claimed proper procedures were not followed in its appointment.
Botha and two other board members were appointed early this month after the resignations of Enver Duminy, Ravi Nadasen and Rosemary Anderson, who cited a difference of opinion, shortly after the proposed deal was exposed.
