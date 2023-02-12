News

SA Tourism cancels probe into Spurs leak

In an about-turn on the forensic investigation, Chair Thozamile Botha says it will serve little purpose and ‘salutes’ bravery of whistle-blowers

12 February 2023 - 00:00

SA Tourism has dropped its forensic investigation into who leaked a document about a planned R900m sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur...

