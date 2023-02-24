South Africa

UCT drops probe into conduct of Mamokgethi Phakeng but investigation into governance crisis goes on

24 February 2023 - 20:39
University of Cape Town council has confirmed vice-chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng's departure.
Image: Esa Alexander

The University of Cape Town (UCT) council has dropped part of an independent investigation into the governance crisis at the institution related to the specific conduct of outgoing vice-chancellor Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng.

Council chair Babalwa Ngonyama — in a statement sent out on Friday evening to the executive, senate, staff and students — said the investigation panel headed by retired judge Lex Mpati would continue its work “without specifically considering or investigating the conduct of the vice-chancellor”.

Ngonyama also confirmed Phakeng — under fire over an exodus of staff and alleged bullying at the university — “will take early retirement from the position of vice-chancellor with effect from March 3”.

TimesLIVE reported earlier this week the council had reached an exit agreement with Phakeng during a late-night meeting which will see the outgoing vice-chancellor walking away with a R12m golden handshake.

“The university has reached an agreement with Prof Phakeng, which requires any public announcements and press statements to be mutually agreed to between Prof Phakeng and the university. Unfortunately, despite our best endeavours, we have not been able to reach an agreement as yet and as such, no public statement can be issued regarding Prof Phakeng’s departure and we urge you to keep this communication confidential,” the statement reads.

“In respect of the independent investigation panel it had established, council resolved that it would review the current constitution and mandate of the panel to determine an appropriate form for the panel, which would enable it to consider and investigate issues of governance that have affected and are affecting the university — without specifically considering or investigating the conduct of the vice-chancellor.”

Ngonyama said the council was “giving urgent attention to the matter of appointing an interim vice-chancellor to hold office until such time that a new vice-chancellor is appointed”.

“Council will consult the senate and institutional forum in this regard,” she said.

TimesLIVE

