South Africa

Cape Town urges residents of southern suburbs to reduce water consumption

25 February 2023 - 15:25 By TIMESLIVE
Cape Town's water and sanitation directorate is repairing a leak in Nyanga on its Steenbras bulk water pipeline leading to the Newlands Reservoir.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Cape Town has urged residents in Claremont, Rondebosch, Newlands, Rosebank, Kenilworth, Mowbray and Wynberg to reduce water usage as it repairs a bulk water pipeline.

“The city’s water and sanitation directorate needs to urgently repair a leak in Nyanga on its Steenbras bulk water pipeline leading to the Newlands reservoir. During this time, residents in the southern suburbs between Kenilworth and Mowbray are asked to reduce their usage until the repairs are completed to assist with maintaining water supply levels to their areas,” said acting mayoral committee member for the directorate Siseko Mbandezi.

“Arrangements are being made so the repairs to a leaking pipeline can start as soon as it's logistically possible this weekend. During this time, residents in the following areas need to reduce their water usage from today until the repairs are completed: Claremont, Rondebosch, Newlands, Rosebank, Kenilworth, Mowbray and Wynberg. This will help maintain the water supply from Newlands reservoir to these areas.”

The city is monitoring water supply to these areas and the reservoir’s levels closely, Mbandezi added, saying the city regrets the inconvenience.

TimesLIVE

