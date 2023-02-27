South Africa

SA greylisted for not stopping money laundering and terrorism funding — What it means

27 February 2023 - 08:54 By Thabo Leshilo and Philippe Burger
South Africa provides fertile ground for money laundering and terrorism funding.
South Africa provides fertile ground for money laundering and terrorism funding.
Image: 123RF/ZABELIN

The Financial Action Task Force has placed South Africa on a list of countries under increased monitoring, commonly known as the grey list, after it failed to address all the shortcomings on money laundering and the financing of terrorism the task force identified in its 2019 evaluation of the country.

The decision has serious implications for the country, more specifically its financial services sector and ability to attract investment. The Conversation Africa’s political editor Thabo Leshilo talks to Philippe Burger, an economics professor and dean of the faculty of economic and management sciences at the University of the Free State, about what the greylisting means for South Africa.

With the recent history of state capture for private gain by individuals, the onus is on government to show it is serious about implementing effective legislation and mechanisms to combat money laundering and terrorist funding

What does greylisting mean?

Greylisting refers to a country being placed on a list of countries under increased monitoring by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog. The FATF evaluates each member country’s implementation and effectiveness of measures to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism.

South Africa has been placed on FATF’s grey list because it does not have sufficient mechanisms in place to monitor and combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities.

SA provides fertile ground for funders of terrorism. Here’s why

Corruption and general lawlessness is the perfect climate for terrorism funding to thrive
News
3 months ago

The country undertook to work with the FATF to identify strategies and time frames to improve its monitoring mechanisms. Specifically, it undertook to work with the FATF on eight specific topics. These include increased investigation and prosecution of money laundering and terrorist financing activities. It will also enhance its capacity to identify, seize and confiscate the proceeds of such crimes.

South Africa also needs to improve its terrorist financing risk assessment to inform its strategy to counter the financing of terrorism activities. In addition, it needs to ensure the effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions, and create effective mechanism to identify individuals and entities targeted by such sanctions.

What are the implications?

Though the FATF does not explicitly require increased due diligence, greylisting will nevertheless in effect require increased due diligence. Banks dealing with cross-border financial flows and companies wanting to invest in South Africa will have to vet their clients and the sources of client income better before they invest. This can be costly and, therefore, discourage investment. The increased risk associated with South Africa could also result in higher interest rates and cost of capital.

The higher costs domestic and international companies will incur when they trade or invest across South African borders will put upward pressure on the cost of living of ordinary South Africans. However, of probably even more significance to ordinary South Africans is the greylisting will likely deter foreign investment needed to stimulate economic growth and job creation.

Which other countries are greylisted?

South Africa joins a list of countries, none of which are known as paragons of governance.

Dirty money rating risks boosting costs for South African banks, state companies

Global watchdog Financial Action Task Force may opt to ‘greylist’ South Africa after February meetings
World
1 week ago

Some, such as the Cayman Islands and Panama, are known tax havens that potentially attract laundered money.

Others are known as war zones or countries with jihadist and Islamist terror groupings operating on their land. These include Syria, Yemen, Mali, Nigeria, and Mozambique.

The list also includes countries with very weak governments, such as Haiti and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

What must happen for the greylisting to be lifted?

South Africa needs to work with the FATF to identify strategies and time frames to improve its monitoring mechanisms. It must then implement these improvements at the latest by January 2025. This might require improved legislation and better monitoring mechanisms to red flag potential money laundering and terrorist funding flows.

SA’S IS CRISIS | How R6bn got from spaza shops to African terrorists

Payment systems were meant to facilitate remittances from SA, but sudden large transactions started raising flags
News
9 months ago

Although the country recently made a belated effort to improve its legislation to avert being greylisted, it will need to do more. Doing so will require a dedicated focus from the government to:

  • pass additional relevant legislation;
  • fund the investigative authorities to combat money laundering and terrorist financing activities, and;
  • ensure the effective and speedy prosecution of individuals and institutions undertaking such crimes.

With the recent history of state capture for private gain by individuals, some of whom are themselves probably guilty of money laundering, the onus will be on the government to show it is serious about implementing effective legislation and mechanisms to combat money laundering and terrorist funding. Thus, to get out of the rut of greylisting the country will have to fight the rot of money laundering and terrorist funding.

The jury, or in this case the FATF, is out on whether it will succeed in doing so.



READ MORE:

SONGEZO ZIBI | Prospect of FATF grey listing is outcome of years of state destruction

International financial task force's report is stunning ... for all the wrong reasons. SA weakened and exposed to corruption, money laundering and ...
Opinion & Analysis
6 months ago

SA ‘in danger of being a mafia state,’ says Momoniat

Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat says the bottom line is that crime really does pay in SA.
Business Times
1 year ago

Financial Action Task Force greylists South Africa

International financial crime watchdog the Financial Action Task Force said on Friday it was adding South Africa and Nigeria to its so-called "grey ...
News
2 days ago

US, South Africa form task force to combat wildlife trafficking: Yellen

The US treasury department and SA’s National Treasury on Wednesday agreed to form a task force to combat illicit finance linked to the illegal ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | De Ruyter was an abysmal failure, but the ANC appointed him Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | De Ruyter’s shocking revelations must be fully investigated Opinion
  3. Q&A with Justice minister Ronald Lamola on corruption Opinion
  4. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  5. MIKE SILUMA | Eskom symbolises criminality that has brought SA to its knees Opinion
  6. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Careful, SA: a man can walk into a bar once too often Opinion
  7. IMRAAN BUCCUS | Let's go on a war footing against the politically connected ... Opinion
  8. Eskom loses R1bn a month to corruption, departing CEO De Ruyter says South Africa
  9. 'The judiciary will not be intimidated,' says Zondo South Africa
  10. State abandons use of info obtained through Gupta Leaks in Nulane trial South Africa
  11. Prasa exec dishes on controversial R56m settlement that judge Makhubele ... News
  12. Mbalula: 'We are now well-educated about ensuring there is no looting as a ... Politics
  13. Work under way to establish permanent Investigating Directorate South Africa

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up!- US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. 'Don't send more trucks to Richards Bay': Transnet amid huge N2 backlog South Africa

Latest Videos

SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...
Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay