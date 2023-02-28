South Africa

National state of disaster regulations for energy crisis published

All emergency procurement under the regulations will be supervised in 'real time' by the auditor-general’s office

28 February 2023 - 13:22 By Franny Rabkin
The regulations came into force as soon as they were published in the government gazette on Tuesday morning.
The regulations came into force as soon as they were published in the government gazette on Tuesday morning. 
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

National state of disaster regulations published on Tuesday allow government to grant exemptions from load-shedding “where technically feasible” to essential infrastructure — if these exemptions will not result in an increased risk of higher stages of load-shedding. 

The regulations list “essential infrastructure” as health infrastructure, including military health facilities; water infrastructure, including water treatment plants; rail and port infrastructure; food production and food storage facilities, where feasible; and critical electronic communications and broadcasting infrastructure.  

The regulations came into force as soon as they were published in the government gazette on Tuesday morning. 

The implementation of load-shedding was, before the disaster regulations, governed by codes, legally binding on Eskom. Eskom said in court papers last week that it was prevented by the codes from exempting these types of institutions from load-shedding. The power utility also said exempting specific sites and institutions was mostly not technically feasible. 

The regulations would also allow for the “streamlining” of applications and the decision-making process when it comes to environmental authorisations, waste management licences and atmospheric emission licences. They allow the government to bypass the National Environmental Management Act or other environmental laws — when it comes to upgrades, refurbishments, and repairs of existing energy infrastructure and existing generation, transmission and distribution facilities. 

Once exemptions or authorisations have been granted, they endure beyond the end of the state of disaster. The regulations say an activity permitted by an authorisation or exemption granted during the state of disaster “remains lawful notwithstanding the termination of the national state of disaster”. 

The regulations also allow for directions for measures that would “remove impediments” to the construction of new generation capacity and for “streamlining and expediting” of applications and decision-making concerning energy generating projects. This includes designating a single department or institution to process applications for energy generation projects. 

The regulations put in place oversight mechanisms to prevent corruption:

  • All emergency procurement under the regulations will be supervised in “real-time” by the office of the auditor-general.
  • Accounting officers must take steps to ensure anti-corruption measures are implemented during emergency procurement.
  • Any emergency procurement must be published and reported to parliament within a month.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month. 

READ MORE:

Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’

De Ruyter rejects court bid by UDM and others as unfeasible and dangerous.
News
2 days ago

Godongwana to be sworn in as MP 'to make space for electricity minister'

President Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to appoint a minister of electricity that is not an MP during his much anticipated cabinet reshuffle.
Politics
2 hours ago

State of disaster and power minister led to improved outlook for next 12 months, says Gungubele

Minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele says the declaration of a national state of disaster and creation of an electricity minister has led to ...
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. EDITORIAL | Use the 'Kimi Laws' to nail the thieves and the incompetents Opinion
  2. EDITORIAL | With R26bn in the hole, SA deserves better from its leaders Opinion & Analysis
  3. A gradual upward trend in government audit outcomes, says AG South Africa
  4. Wasteful spending haunts Treasury — again News
  5. Mbalula orders Road Accident Fund to drop court action against AG News
  6. Staffer who 'tried to extort' auditor-general dismissed South Africa

Most read

  1. Power cuts immunity could spark ‘monumental catastrophe’ News
  2. How Eskom crippled Kusile News
  3. 'We gave De Ruyter support against his critics'- Gordhan shocked by former ... Politics
  4. Stock up! US Embassy issues ‘prepper’ warning on load-shedding News
  5. ‘Unlawful’: superyacht owners hit back as Blue Shadow leaves Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Man accused of child sex abuse syndicate takes the stand
SAPS Special Task Force shows off skills at UAE SWAT challenge, taking top spot ...