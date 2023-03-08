South Africa

Man gets life sentence for killing father who he felt was 'a stumbling block in his dream' music career

Siphamandla Gift Khumalo stabbed his father to death for not supporting his music ambitions

08 March 2023 - 12:04 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
The Mpumalanga High Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his father. File photo.
The Mpumalanga High Court has sentenced a 22-year-old man to life imprisonment for the murder of his father. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart

A 22-year-old Mpumalanga man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his father over a lack of support for his music career.  

Mpumalanga High Court judge Greyling Coetzer sentenced Siphamandla Gift Khumalo for murdering his 47-year-old father Bheki Eric Khumalo.  

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Mpumalanga spokesperson Monica Nyuswa told TimesLIVE Siphamandla pleaded guilty last week to murdering his father.

“In his plea, the accused told the court his relationship with the deceased became sour after he did not support him in his career choice of becoming a musician. His father wanted him to pursue a career in engineering.  

“The accused felt the deceased was a stumbling block in his dream career,” Nyuswa said.  

LISTEN | Listen to our cries, anguished Westbury residents tell crime imbizo

Residents shared their pain during a ministerial crime prevention imbizo that took place at the Westbury recreational hall on Tuesday morning.
News
23 hours ago

Nyuswa said Siphamandla left their home in Mayflower to go to his father’s business in Ermelo, where he stabbed him in the neck.

“Prosecutor advocate Eugene Mathebula handed in a victim impact statement compiled by the deceased’s wife.

“The wife said she is now a widow. She claimed the community and deceased's family suspected she colluded with the accused to kill the deceased. She added her husband was the sole breadwinner and now that he is gone, life has become a nightmare,” Nyuswa said. 

She said Coetzer found no substantial reasons to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentence of life imprisonment, adding that a social worker report presented in court stated Siphamandla was not a candidate with high chances of rehabilitation.

“The NPA welcomes the conviction and sentence. We encourage people to seek professional help when they encounter similar problems in their family conflicts.” 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Brothers accused of slitting five family members’ throats walk free after witness killed

The only witness at the murder scene died in December, yet victims’ relatives say they only found out about his killing last week.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Cele vows to go ‘toe-to-toe’ with gangsters as residents decry neglect in Westbury

Residents speak of feeling marginalised and forgotten by leaders
News
18 hours ago

Killer of MUT student girlfriend sentenced to 22 years

The effects of the brutal killing of Mangosuthu University of Technology student, Xolile Mbatha, has left her father with an "oozing wound and almost ...
News
4 days ago

Six pupils among 16 who lost their lives in crash involving two taxis and heavy motor vehicle in Groblersdal

The death toll in an accident involving two minibus taxis transporting pupils to school and a heavy vehicle on the R579 road in Motetema, Limpopo, ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Popular Durban butchery to close after 'attempt' on owner's life and 'smear ... South Africa
  2. Bankrupt Prasa’s chair lives in company-owned luxury home News
  3. 'We don't regulate doctors' dress code': HPCSA on Dr Qwabe backlash South Africa
  4. No fatalities in chaotic M41 crash South Africa
  5. POLL | What do you think of Ramaphosa’s new cabinet? South Africa

Latest Videos

'We are cracking the case' says despite slow progress on AKA case
Wedding couple ‘blessed’ with song by protesters at home affairs amid Nehawu ...