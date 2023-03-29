South Africa

South Africa dispatches Pravin Gordhan to China over locomotives dispute

29 March 2023 - 06:38 By Anait Miridzhanian and Nelson Banya
Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan will lead a delegation to China next month in a bid to break an impasse over the delivery of locomotives and spare parts by Chinese rail equipment maker CRRC E-Loco, says state-owned logistics company Transnet.

The two have engaged in legal battles after Transnet halted the supply of 1,064 locomotives from four original equipment suppliers, including CRRC, saying that 2014 contracts worth R54.4bn had been unlawfully awarded by the previous board and management.

161 locomotives supplied by CRRC E-Loco are not running after the Chinese company withheld spares and maintenance support, impacting operations on Transnet's iron ore, coal and manganese export lines which contributes half of its revenue.

“Minister Gordhan remains hopeful that talks with his Chinese counterparts will yield positive results,” Transnet said in a statement.

CRRC was not immediately available to comment.

In January, Transnet said CRRC had shown unwillingness to engage with South African authorities to “normalise its operations” in the country.

Reuters

