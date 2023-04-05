South Africa

Durban woman who allegedly faked her kidnapping granted bail

05 April 2023 - 16:10
Firoza Bee Bee Joseph, 47, from Phoenix, north of Durban, appeared at the Verulam magistrate’s court
Image: Sakhiseni Nxumalo

A Durban woman who allegedly faked her kidnapping and demanded a R2m ransom from her husband made a brief appearance in the Durban magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

Firoza Bee Bee Joseph, 47, from Phoenix, north of Durban, is charged with defeating the ends of justice. 

She was arrested on Tuesday after police investigations proved her version of events was not entirely accurate.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said police received a complaint of a woman who was allegedly kidnapped on Clayfield Drive in Phoenix on Monday.

He said it was reported the woman had left the business premises to use a restroom at her home a short distance away. 

Her husband received a phone call from her, reporting she was kidnapped and pleading with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release. 

According to the charge sheet, there was a R2m fee for her freedom. 

A few moments later, the husband received another call from a man who threatened to hurt the woman if the money was not paid.

Netshiunda said police investigations revealed that the woman had faked her kidnapping. 

In court, Joseph’s accused attorney, Chris Gounden, said she is employed as a manager at a garage. 

Gounden said the accused has kidney issues and is on chronic medication for another medical condition.

State prosecutor Joshua Govender said bail is not opposed for the accused. 

The state sought a postponement, as three statements are still outstanding.  

She was granted bail of R3,000 and the matter was postponed to June 7 for further investigation. 

TimesLIVE

