Limpopo woman allegedly stabs husband to death

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of her 25-year-old husband in Naboomspruit in Limpopo.
Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said the woman was arrested after the incident on a farm outside Mookgophong on Monday at about 5am.
“It is alleged that in the morning the couple had a heated argument. According to information, the suspect accused her husband of having an affair,” he said.
She allegedly stabbed her husband with a sharp object in the upper body.
“The victim was taken to hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. The suspect was arrested,” he said.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe has condemned the incident.
“People experiencing relationship challenges are urged to seek professional assistance,” said Hadebe.
The suspect will appear in the Mookgophong magistrate's court soon on a charge of murder.
