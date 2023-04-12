Lukaku benched but delighted to still contribute to Inter victory

“You need not listen to other players. I don't listen to anyone, not even my teammates, I'm just focused on the ball and where I want to put it.

“We played an intelligent game. We had other opportunities to score three or four goals but against a team like this a 2-0 win is a good result. Now we have to try to do well in the league too, which is important.”

Inter, who had not won in six matches coming into Tuesday’s tie, face Monza at home in Serie A on Saturday before the second leg next Wednesday. They are in fifth place in the standings, one point behind AC Milan in the race for Champions league spots.

“Serie A is also important. We are still in a good situation in the Coppa Italia. We have to do well in all three competitions,” Lukaku said.

Inter host Juventus in a Coppa Italia semifinal return leg on April 26 having drawn the first leg 1-1 earlier this month.