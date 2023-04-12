Soccer

Lukaku benched but delighted to still contribute to Inter victory

12 April 2023 - 07:57 By Reuters
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their second goal in the Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first match against Benfica at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on April 11 2023.
Image: Reuters/Pedro Nunes

Inter Milan scorer Romelu Lukaku said he understood the reasons for being left out of the starting line-up for Tuesday’s 2-0 Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first leg win over Benfica but was delighted to contribute off the bench.

The Belgian striker has struggled with injury and form this season and saw the 37-year-old Edin Dzeko preferred to him to lead Inter’s attack at Lisbon’s Estadio da Luz.

But he came off the bench to tuck away an 82nd-minute penalty that ensured Inter's victory, after Nicolo Barella had headed home in the 51st minute, earning a potentially decisive advantage for next week's return leg at San Siro.

“Yes, yes, I understand the reasons [for being on the bench] because of my previous performances but I just have to look ahead and try to help the team as much as possible,” Lukaku said.

“I'm getting back in shape, I'm giving a lot to the team, but everyone else is doing it too. We have a responsibility to do well for the club, now we need to do well in the league at the weekend to have the right confidence for the second leg.”

Lukaku, 29, said he concentrated hard on picking his spot for the penalty kick, cutting out the noise in the cavernous stadium.

“You need not listen to other players. I don't listen to anyone, not even my teammates, I'm just focused on the ball and where I want to put it.

“We played an intelligent game. We had other opportunities to score three or four goals but against a team like this a 2-0 win is a good result. Now we have to try to do well in the league too, which is important.”

Inter, who had not won in six matches coming into Tuesday’s tie, face Monza at home in Serie A on Saturday before the second leg next Wednesday. They are in fifth place in the standings, one point behind AC Milan in the race for Champions league spots.

“Serie A is also important. We are still in a good situation in the Coppa Italia. We have to do well in all three competitions,” Lukaku said.

Inter host Juventus in a Coppa Italia semifinal return leg on April 26 having drawn the first leg 1-1 earlier this month. 

