South Africa

Police seek public's assistance to find Polokwane man missing since last month

18 April 2023 - 08:08
Johannes Labuschagne was last seen in March driving his Mazda Drifter in Polokwane.
Johannes Labuschagne was last seen in March driving his Mazda Drifter in Polokwane.
Image: Supplied

Limpopo police are seeking the public's assistance to locate a 62-year-old Polokwane man who has been missing since last month.

Johannes Labuschagne went missing on March 27.  

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Marobo Seabela said it is alleged Labuschagne was last seen driving along Pietersburg Street, Ladanna, in a white Mazda Drifter.  

“A search was conducted around the neighbourhood, as well as neighbouring locations without any success,” said Seabela.  

Labuschagne was wearing a white T-shirt, black trousers and sky-blue sandals at the time of his disappearance.  

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can contact the investigating officer Warrant Officer Peter Mangakeng on 0827289831 or call the crime stop number 0860010111 or the nearest police station or MySAPSApp.  

“Police investigations are continuing,” said Seabela.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Free State woman's body found in septic tank nearly a week after she went missing

Free State police have opened a murder case after a woman's body was found in a septic tank in her yard with multiple stab wounds.
News
1 day ago

Police seek help in tracing missing mentally ill man

Nyanga police are seeking the public's assistance in tracing Phila Dlepha, who went missing at about 1pm on March 31.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Police seek help in tracing missing mentally ill man South Africa
  2. Six-year-old boy in hospital after found mutilated in Boksburg South Africa
  3. ‘Bring back my baby’: mom pleads for newborn, missing for 22 days News

Most read

  1. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  2. Mystery buyer snaps up R69m Constantia pad — and flattens it News
  3. 'Police are taking the credit for someone else's hard work' — What you said ... South Africa
  4. REVEALED | Thabo Bester's luxury long weekend break from jail before escape News
  5. IN PICS | Dr Nandipha shows her face in dock as father is granted bail South Africa

Latest Videos

Dr Nandipha waves at mother in court as her father is granted bail
Thabo Bester enters court in yellow tracksuit, seems to smirk at cameras