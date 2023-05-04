When Maumela asked if the state could deal with the issues later, Baloyi said: “No, we want to deal with those aspects at this particular juncture.”
TimesLIVE
Court allows state to address 'inaccuracies' in evidence of its own witness in Senzo Meyiwa trial
Image: Antonio Muchave
Pretoria high court judge Tshifhiwa Maumela on Thursday overruled the defence team's objections to the state's request to address “inaccuracies” in the statements and evidence of the fourth witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Mthokozisi Thwala.
Indicating he was almost finished, prosecutor advocate George Baloyi said he wanted Thwala to explain certain inaccuracies in his statements and the evidence.
The defence team objected and said the state wanted to “impeach” its own witness.
The state has spent three days leading the evidence of Thwala, who was also in Kelly Khumalo's Vosloorus home in October 2014.
Meyiwa was fatally wounded in what was described as a botched robbery in the presence of his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, her mother Ntombi, sister Zandi, Zandi’s boyfriend Longwe Twala and Senzo’s friends Thwala and Tumelo Madlala.
Objecting to the request, advocate Sipho Ramosepele, for two of the accused, said: “I don't think the state can cross-examine its own witnesses. If the state can lead evidence in chief, if there are inconsistent statements, that's the view of the defence to expose such.”
LISTEN | I did not accept money from Netflix, says friend of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa
TimesLIVE
