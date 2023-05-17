South Africa

Man, 38, in Free State court over farmer's murder

17 May 2023 - 16:09
A man has appeared in a Free State court over the murder of a farmer earlier this month. Stock image.
Image: 123RF

A 38-year-old man allegedly linked to the murder of a Free State farmer will spend a few more days behind bars after his case was postponed to Monday.

Armand Opperman appeared in the Smithfield magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of murder and theft of firearms and a vehicle.

Lance Arthur Da Silva, 62, was found with a gunshot wound to the left temple in the main bedroom at Windpoort farm in the Rouxville district on May 4, Free State police spokesperson Sgt Mahlomola Kareli said.

“Opperman, who was allegedly living with the deceased on the farm, was on the run and arrested in Gqeberha the next day.

“He first appeared in the Gqeberha magistrate's court after which he was transferred to the Free State to appear on the relevant charges,” Kareli said.

Opperman is expected to appear in the Rouxville magistrate's court for legal representation and further investigation. 

TimesLIVE

