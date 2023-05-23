POLL | Do you still drink tap water amid the cholera outbreak?

A cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal has sparked concerns about the safety of tap water in the area.
A cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal has sparked concerns about the safety of tap water in the area.
Dozens of people from Kanana, Suurman, Majaneng and Greenfield in Hammanskraal have packed Jubilee District Hospital complaining of diarrhoea, stomach cramps and vomiting.
At least 15 people have died from the bacterial disease, with officials investigating the source of the outbreak.
The City of Tshwane on Sunday urged communities in the area not to drink tap water, saying while the water it supplies in Hammanskraal is not drinkable, the city does provide safe water through 52 tankers to informal settlements three times a week, and 40 water trucks to formal areas daily in Region 2.
After testing multiple sites in Temba and Hammanskraal, the city said on Monday it had not detected cholera in the piped water supply.
“Multiple reservoirs, fire hydrants, primary schools, clinics and other locations that receive water from the Temba water treatment plant were tested. All these tests have indicated there are no microbiological contaminants that point to E. coli or faecal coliforms that can be linked to the cholera outbreak,” said Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba.
He said it meant the water distributed through the city’s bulk water network in the area does not contain cholera.
While some were reassured, others said they were not drinking tap water to make sure they do not get sick.
Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers delivered 1,440 five-litre and 140 10-litre containers of water to affected areas.
“The Gift of the Givers team is loading trucks with necessities for Jubilee Hospital. On Tuesday the team will deliver to neighbouring clinics,” the foundation said.
A disgruntled group outside the hospital on Monday prevented Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink from entering the building and accused him of ignoring their concerns.
The ANC said it was “alarmed and saddened” by the outbreak, and slammed the DA-led coalition government's alleged “half-hearted co-operation” during the crisis. DA caucus leader Jacqui Uys hit back, accusing the ANC of playing political games and shifting blame.
The ANC urged communities to observe all basic hygiene measures to prevent cholera.
“These measures include washing one's hands thoroughly with soap before handling food and boiling water before drinking or using it for cooking.”
