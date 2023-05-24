South Africa

Umhlanga jewellery shop robbed

24 May 2023 - 14:21
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
A jeweller in Umhlanga was robbed on Wednesday. Stock phoro.
A jeweller in Umhlanga was robbed on Wednesday. Stock phoro.
Image: 123RF

Five armed robbers raided a jewellery shop in Umhlanga, north of Durban, on Wednesday. 

“Durban North police are investigating a case of business robbery after an incident which reportedly took place at Umhlanga Rocks on Wednesday,” said KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda.

“It is alleged that five suspects stormed into the business premises and demanded jewellery at gunpoint. The suspects fled with jewellery in their gateway vehicle.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

WATCH | Gang robs jewellery store at Durban mall

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for at least 10 armed men who robbed a jewellery store at The Pavilion shopping mall in Durban on ...
News
2 days ago

Kasi behind a fence: Rise in gated communities in townships as crime hits hard

“Many people think installing the gates is for the suburbs, but we also need security because these criminals have easy access to our homes and ...
News
2 days ago

KZN man slapped with 18-year jail term for CIT robbery

A KwaZulu-Natal man who blew up and robbed a cash-in-transit vehicle with accomplices three years ago has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.
News
2 days ago

Suspects disarmed by woman they were trying to rob

Mpumalanga police on Thursday said they found a gun at the scene of a failed armed robbery in the Timbavati Trust area in Acornhoek.
News
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. City of Joburg is hiring traffic wardens: here's what they're looking for, how ... South Africa
  2. 'I was blindfolded and taken to the airport in Tanzania' — Dr Nandipha ... South Africa
  3. ANC headquarters mischievously renamed 'Chief Albert Lootfreely House' South Africa
  4. WATCH | Thabo Bester’s SA ID revealed & Dr Nandipha's passport must be revoked: ... South Africa
  5. Ex off the hook as court tells divorcee she can't receive maintenance and live ... News

Latest Videos

Thandi Modise says 'fokol' was handed over to Russian ship docked in Simon's ...
Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi