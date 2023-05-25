A department of home affairs official has died after she was shot six times in Tongaat on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened on Gopalall Hurbans Road at around 4:12pm, according to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).
Rusa in a statement said that reaction officers were dispatched to the scene after several witnesses reported hearing shots being fired at a grey VW Polo.
"On arrival, Rusa members discovered paramedics from a private ambulance service examining the driver of the vehicle. The department of home affairs employee sustained approximately six gunshot wounds to her body and one shot to her head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Initial reports indicated that a male passenger disembarked from the vehicle while it was in motion. The man drew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the female. Her vehicle veered off the road and crashed into construction barriers. The suspect thereafter fled on foot."
Other witnesses claimed that the shooter was walking along the centre median when he suddenly opened fire at the victim. Neither version could be immediately confirmed, Rusa said.
IPPS Medical rescue also confirmed the incident, saying they arrived at the scene to find the adult female with multiple gunshot wounds.
"Sadly, the lady showed no signs of life and was declared deceased by medics."
The motive for the murder has not been confirmed at this stage and police are at the scene investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Hunt for suspects launched after home affairs official gunned down in Tongaat
Female driver pronounced dead after being shot in her car
Image: IPSS Medical Rescue
A department of home affairs official has died after she was shot six times in Tongaat on Thursday afternoon.
The incident happened on Gopalall Hurbans Road at around 4:12pm, according to Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa).
Rusa in a statement said that reaction officers were dispatched to the scene after several witnesses reported hearing shots being fired at a grey VW Polo.
"On arrival, Rusa members discovered paramedics from a private ambulance service examining the driver of the vehicle. The department of home affairs employee sustained approximately six gunshot wounds to her body and one shot to her head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.
"Initial reports indicated that a male passenger disembarked from the vehicle while it was in motion. The man drew a firearm and fired multiple shots at the female. Her vehicle veered off the road and crashed into construction barriers. The suspect thereafter fled on foot."
Other witnesses claimed that the shooter was walking along the centre median when he suddenly opened fire at the victim. Neither version could be immediately confirmed, Rusa said.
IPPS Medical rescue also confirmed the incident, saying they arrived at the scene to find the adult female with multiple gunshot wounds.
"Sadly, the lady showed no signs of life and was declared deceased by medics."
The motive for the murder has not been confirmed at this stage and police are at the scene investigating.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Municipal official allegedly kills traffic officer after finding him with his wife
KwaZulu-Natal man guilty of killing a policeman at a roadblock in Durban
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos