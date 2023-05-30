Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has cautioned residents not to buy water from unaccredited suppliers while the city works towards finding the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.
Drinking from tap water is discouraged.
“A concern we have is reports of water tankers and operators selling water. The water we provide through the 44 water tankers is free. The city and licensed water contractors are not allowed to charge for water. We are paying for that,” Brink said.
“Unless somebody has a permit, they are not allowed to sell that water, especially under these circumstances [the cholera outbreak], because we don't know where that water comes from.”
So far no traces of the Vibrio cholerae bacteria have been detected in the samples they have received, including from the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.
Samples from the city-accredited roaming water tankers have also been tested and found to be safe for drinking purposes, said divisional chief of emergency services Tanja Terblanche.
Tshwane mayor warns water being sold has not been tested for cholera
Metro police are on alert for any illegal delivery of water, including setting up roadblocks in the Hammanskraal area
Image: 123rf.com
Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink has cautioned residents not to buy water from unaccredited suppliers while the city works towards finding the source of the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal.
Drinking from tap water is discouraged.
“A concern we have is reports of water tankers and operators selling water. The water we provide through the 44 water tankers is free. The city and licensed water contractors are not allowed to charge for water. We are paying for that,” Brink said.
“Unless somebody has a permit, they are not allowed to sell that water, especially under these circumstances [the cholera outbreak], because we don't know where that water comes from.”
So far no traces of the Vibrio cholerae bacteria have been detected in the samples they have received, including from the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.
Samples from the city-accredited roaming water tankers have also been tested and found to be safe for drinking purposes, said divisional chief of emergency services Tanja Terblanche.
JUSTICE MALALA | Expensive state-funded homicide is unfolding before our eyes
Between May 20-29, samples were taken from a range of water sources including taps, rivers and streams and from food samples in the Hammanskraal area, she said.
She said 157 samples were taken and the city has received 45 back.
“None of the 45 samples had any detection of Vibrio cholerae.”
The human settlements department has allocated 30 people from the expanded public works programme to assist in monitoring the tankers to ensure they collect only from four hydrants where the water has been tested and which is provided by the Magalies and Rand water entities.
“We have requested that water not be delivered that is not tested. It is essential that water that is delivered is collected from the four fire hydrants identified because we have tested those water tankers and the water source. Other water that is being delivered is not tested and we are not aware where the water comes from.”
Tshwane metro police are on alert for any illegal delivery of water, including setting up roadblocks in the Hammanskraal area.
Terblanche said Kanana has been identified as the epicentre where the majority of cholera cases have been reported.
By Monday 114 cases had been recorded in Gauteng and the Free State — with 24 fatalities, one from Free State.
In the past 24 hours, 23 new cases were reported.
The Jubilee District Hospital has seen 260 patients, of which 77 admissions were made with 48 confirmed as cholera.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Umgeni Water says its supply is ‘fit for a lifetime of consumption’ after Gauteng cholera outbreak
'It's funeral after funeral': Families who lost loved ones to cholera say leaders playing politics
Probe shows water is cholera-free, says Tshwane in search for source of Hammanskraal outbreak
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos