South Africa

WATCH | Tankers seen 'filling' up at Hammanskraal water pan not contracted to Tshwane, says city

31 May 2023 - 12:29
A water tanker delivering water to residents of Chris Hani section in Hammanskraal. The city of Tshwane has distanced itself from a water tanker seemingly seen loading water at a water pan.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The City of Tshwane has distanced itself from a viral video showing water tankers next to a water pan, seemingly collecting water in Hammanskraal.

This just days after the city cautioned residents against purchasing water from water tankers and warned against buying water from uncredited suppliers as the water had not been tested for cholera.

The video has been making the rounds on social media this week and shows two trucks parked back to back near the water. The footage was captured by passers-by who appear to insinuate the tankers are collecting water for distribution.

Hammanskraal has been in the spotlight after an outbreak of cholera in recent weeks.

The bacterial disease has claimed 23 lives so far, with 48 laboratory confirmed cases of cholera received at Jubilee District Hospital at last count.

The city on Wednesday denied the water trucks in the 21-second clip were contracted to them.

“The city is aware of a video clip doing the rounds and wants to make it clear that truck does not belong to any of the city's contracted service providers for water in Hammanskraal.

“What distinguishes that one from the city's trucks is the city's ones carry 10,000l of water whereas the one depicted in the video is carrying 15,000l.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases describes cholera as a bacterial disease usually spread through contaminated water and causes severe diarrhoea and dehydration.

Left untreated, cholera can be fatal in hours, even in previously healthy people. Most people exposed to the cholera bacterium (vibrio cholerae) don’t become ill and never know if they’ve been infected. Yet, because they shed cholera bacteria in their stool for seven to 14 days, they can infect others through contaminated water.

“Most symptomatic cases of cholera cause mild or moderate diarrhoea that’s often hard to distinguish from diarrhoea caused by other problems, the NICD said.

TimesLIVE

